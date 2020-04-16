Gov. Holcomb considers early May as possible reopening of state

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gov. Eric Holcomb on Thursday said he expects Indiana to experience a reopening in early May.

The comments were made during his weekday press briefing.

Holcomb said a number of Midwest states on Thursday “signed on to jointly” make sure that neighbors are informed about the actions the neighboring states are taking when it comes to the reopening process.

He said Indiana is communicating with Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin, Illinois and Kentucky.

“We are all thinking about that smart restart, opening of our state in a very gradual, methodical way, if the numbers continue to hold,” he said.

A news release from the governors said at least four factors will be examined when determining when best to reopen the economy:

Sustained control of the rate of new infections and hospitalizations.

Enhanced ability to test and trace.

Sufficient health care capacity to handle resurgence.

Best practices for social distancing in the workplace.

Holcomb has also sent a letter to “major associations” in Indiana requesting input, recommendations and suggestions on modifications and changes that can be made to allow employees to feel safe to go back to work. He requested the associations make their recommendations by April 22 so the state “can in May hit the ground running.”

Holcomb said he is looking at early May as a possibility of reopening the state.

“I’m not putting a