Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Gov. Holcomb and Secretary of State Lawson Announce Primary Election to Move to June 2

Governor Eric Holcomb joined Secretary of State Connie Lawson, Republican Party Chair Kyle Hupfer and Democratic Party Chair John Zody today to announce an agreement to move the date of this year’s Indiana primary election from May 5 to June 2.

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 12:04 PM
Updated: Mar 20, 2020 12:04 PM
Posted By: Press Release

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric Holcomb joined Secretary of State Connie Lawson, Republican Party Chair Kyle Hupfer and Democratic Party Chair John Zody today to announce an agreement to move the date of this year’s Indiana primary election from May 5 to June 2.


All dates corresponding with the primary election will be moved by 28 days to reflect the new date of the primary.

For example, military and overseas ballots are required to mailed 45 days prior to the primary election, so they’ll move 45 days prior to June 2.


“The right of citizens to elect their leaders in a free and open election is one of the cornerstones of America. In order to balance that right with the safety of county employees, poll workers and voters, delaying Indiana’s primary election is the right move as we continue to do all we can to protect Hoosiers’ health,” said Gov. Holcomb.


Gov. Holcomb signed an executive order to suspend Indiana’s election statute and move the dates. The executive order is posted here: https://www.in.gov/gov/2384.htm


In addition, Governor Holcomb, Secretary Lawson, Chairman Hupfer and Chairman Zody made the following recommendations to the Indiana Election Commission.


• Suspend absentee by-mail rules to allow all Hoosiers the option to vote by mail in the upcoming primary election.
• Allow county clerks to continually mail ballots from now through 12 days out from the new primary election date.
• Confirm ballots with a May 5, 2020 date will be valid.
• Enable medical professionals to be eligible members of traveling boards to vote nursing home and hospital patients.
• Give family members the ability to deliver absentee ballots. Currently only a member of a voter’s household may take possession of their ballot.


“As Indiana’s Chief Election Officer, it is my top priority to protect our elections, but, above all else, it is my duty to protect the health and safety of Hoosiers,” said Secretary Lawson. “I believe the bi-partisan recommendations we have asked the Indiana Election Commission to take will allow us to provide all Hoosiers the opportunity to vote.


Indiana Election Commission Chairman Paul Okeson has called a meeting of the Indiana Election Commission on Wednesday, March 25 at 10 a.m. to discuss the recommendations. The meeting will be held in the south atrium of the Indiana Statehouse.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 44°
Robinson
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 52°
Rockville
Overcast
44° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 36°
Casey
Overcast
45° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 37°
Brazil
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 44°
Marshall
Overcast
49° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 44°
Cooler and windy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

'We're gonna push through it,' Gym trainers go virtual to keep you in shape during quarantine

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

'Patients come first,' Local doctor takes patient care to new level by opening drive-thru clinic

Image

Union official: First COVID-19 patient in Vigo County recovering in quarantine at home

Image

Crime Stoppers: Mark Shaffer

Image

Friday: Slight chance of early rain, then cloudy and breezy with falling temperatures. High: 64°

Image

Local baseball players

Image

IHSAA State tourney cancelled

Image

Overnight: Scattered thunderstorms, warm and windy. Low: 64°

Image

Vigo County School corporation having to rethink their emergency plan

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Restaurant employees lose jobs, Chamber offers support to local business

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears