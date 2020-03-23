LIVESTREAM Noon: Gov. Holcomb Addresses the State Regarding COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb will address the state on the latest developments in slowing the spread of COVID-19 on Monday, March 23.
The live address will begin at noon ET.
