Gov. Eric Holcomb says health officials are gearing up for an expected surge

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI)- Governor Holcomb said as of Monday, the Stay-at-Home order will not be extended.
But he said things are day-by-day right now.
Holcomb said we could see a surge in late April, that could last until the end of May.
Health officials statewide are preparing a surge plan.
Governor Holcomb said hospitals need more beds and ventilators.
He said right now, Indiana hospitals have a little more than 1,400 beds available
There are 1,177 ventilators, but they're working to double that.
The plan will also move patients in critical need to hospitals and areas that carry supplies.
Holcomb wants to beat this infection and save Hoosier lives.
"I'm pleading on a daily basis that this is not a game. This is serious you may feel like you're superman but I guarantee ya you're not. This is a time to hunker down Hoosiers and play by the rules that's what we do," said Holcomb.
Health officials say they are working to get more testing kits available to hospitals.
They now have a little more than 3,000 in the state.
