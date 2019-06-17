Goose Pond in Greene County receives helping hand

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A popular destination received a helping hand on Monday.
Friends of Goose Pond gave a check to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
The money will help create interactive displays at Goose Pond Fish and Wildlife Area.
That's in Greene County.
The destination provides opportunities for hunting and wildlife viewing.
