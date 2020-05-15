WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - More Goodwill stores in the Wabash Valley are reopening after being closed due to COVID-19.
Stores in Brazil and Sullivan welcomed customers back on Friday morning.
All customers and staff must wear masks and social distancing guidelines will be enforced.
Related Content
- Goodwill stores reopen in two Wabash Valley counties
- Two Goodwill stores in Terre Haute will reopen on Monday
- Wabash Valley kids explore the Wabash River
- Event creeps into Wabash Valley
- National spotlight on Wabash Valley
- Hospice of the Wabash Valley
- Governor visits Wabash Valley Town
- Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers
- Earthquakes in the Wabash Valley
- Wabash Valley Nearing Drought Status
Scroll for more content...