Goodwill returns almost $5,000 after employee finds money in donated suitcase

(Courtesy: Wabash Valley Goodwill Industries, Inc.)

An employee of a Goodwill store found a large sum of money while sorting items and helped return it.

Posted: Jul 31, 2019 11:12 AM
Updated: Jul 31, 2019 11:17 AM
Posted By: Annie Johnston

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An employee of a Goodwill store in Terre Haute found almost $5,000 in a donated item and was sure to help get it back to the person who overlooked it.

Wabash Valley Goodwill Industries, Inc. says a sorter found the money in a suitcase and turned it into the store's office. From there, Goodwill located the donor and returned the money. According to Bill Tennis, President and CEO, the amount was just under $5,000.

The donor gave Goodwill a $400 reward, which will be used for an agency-wide pizza party. "My thanks and appreciation to the Goodwill employee who did the right thing," Tennis wrote in a post on social media. He said the gentleman was happy to have the money back in his possession.

Tennis said area Goodwill stores handle more than five million pounds of donated material each year. He said employees have found illegal drugs, handguns, and money. When an employee finds money, Goodwill's policy is to turn it into the store's office to try to find the donor. Other items are to be given to authorities.

Tennis said the man didn't elaborate on how the money ended up being in the suitcase and forgotten.

