Goodwill in Terre Haute begins accepting donations

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many people have put this time at home to good use by spring cleaning.

On Monday, Goodwill opened its doors to begin accepting donations.

Our crew found a line of people ready to donate at Goodwill on south 3rd Street in Terre Haute.

Goodwill President Bill Tennis says opening day comes with mixed emotion.

"Part of me wishes we had fewer customers just to interact with our people, because of the safety aspects. Financial aspects after being closed for almost two months, we need some business in the Goodwill store," Tennis said.

Employees are required to wear masks. There's also always hand sanitizer available. Sneeze guards have been placed at cash registers to keep everyone safe.