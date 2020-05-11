TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Many people have put this time at home to good use by spring cleaning.
On Monday, Goodwill opened its doors to begin accepting donations.
Our crew found a line of people ready to donate at Goodwill on south 3rd Street in Terre Haute.
Goodwill President Bill Tennis says opening day comes with mixed emotion.
"Part of me wishes we had fewer customers just to interact with our people, because of the safety aspects. Financial aspects after being closed for almost two months, we need some business in the Goodwill store," Tennis said.
Employees are required to wear masks. There's also always hand sanitizer available. Sneeze guards have been placed at cash registers to keep everyone safe.
Related Content
- Goodwill in Terre Haute begins accepting donations
- Goodwill in Terre Haute celebrates 90 years
- Terre Haute Blessing Box accepting donations to keep helping people
- Terre Haute Rotary Club hosts 73rd annual Goodwill drive
- Two Goodwill stores in Terre Haute will reopen on Monday
- Terre Haute Police now accepting applications
- Rotary, Goodwill partner for donation drive
- SMWC start accepting entries for Terre Haute's annual Christmas parade
- Terre Haute Police Department set to start accepting applications
- Spring cleaning; Goodwill says they see an uptick in donations