Good...but with growing pains; Vigo County School Corporation leaders share thoughts on ILearn

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County School Corporation leaders shared their thoughts on the new ILearn test.

News 10 spoke with curriculum coordinator John Newport. He told us, so far, he's received a lot of positive feedback on the ILearn test.

However, there were some growing pains.

Newport said the fact that the test was un-timed created some scheduling problems.

That's because students take the test using computer labs that are also used in other classes.

Newport also said the test has a feature that allows a student to press pause.

This allowed students to finish tests in other locations.

According to Newport, overall, students and staff felt relief with the new test.

"The students and staff have both reported relief of pressure. The pressure of trying to get it done within the allotted time. What started off to be a little bit of anxiety of trying to get it scheduled...turned out to be kind of a wonderful ending," Newport said.

The ILearn test replaced the old ISTEP test.

It was changed after a string of problems.