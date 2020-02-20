Clear

Good physical health goes hand-in-hand with good mental health

People with a mental illness are 50% more likely to get heart disease. Here's why.

Posted: Feb 20, 2020
Posted By: Sarah Lehman

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- One person dies every 37 seconds in the US from heart disease. That's about 647,000 Americans every year!

February is national heart health month. All month long we've been telling you how important it is to take care of your heart, but heart health stretches beyond your physical health.

People who live with mental illness are 50% more likely to get heart disease.

Places like the Hamilton Center offer a one-stop-shop to check your mental and physical health

"You want to make sure that the whole system is being looked at," Deborah Hodson, Clinical Therapist at the Hamilton Center said. 

Everyone knows about the doctor for your body and everyone knows about the doctor for your brain, but a lot of people might not know the 2 can go hand in hand

"Mental illness and physical illness they mask each other in many different areas and ways," Robin Smiddy, Family Nurse Practitioner at Grace Clinic Health Professional said 

As heart health awareness month is winding down it's important to know your heart and your head could be in this together.

"We want their mind to be healthy so their physical state can be healthy and if one or the other isn't healthy at that time, they're both off," Smiddy said.

Nurse practitioners and therapists at the Hamilton Center's Grace Clinic Health Professional said they see a correlation with mental illness and heart disease all the time. A lot of the time it's with young patients too. 

It can be because of a variety of reasons. From not taking care of yourself due to depression to anxiety and stress causing your heart rate to go up.

"The mental health part of things and the physical part of things are so closely connected that they need to have that continuation with care," Hodson said.

It's important to remember everything in your body is working together. Even if you aren't diagnosed with a mental illness extra stress from day to day can have a domino effect throughout your body.

Grace Clinic Health Professional at the Hamilton Center is open to everybody.

You can find out more by visiting their website, here.

