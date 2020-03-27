Good Samaritan uses comfort cart to help locals donate to hospital staff

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Good Samaritan hospital has set-up a special cart for its workers to get things they need and you can help!

It's called a comfort cart. Medical workers can find things like protein bars, stress balls, or, even just words of encouragement.

You can help with the project. Good Samaritan has set-up an Amazon wishlist to fill the cart. The online list has things you can buy to help the people on the front lines of the pandemic.

Rachel Spalding with Good Samaritan Hospital says, "So many people from our community have already buy things from that. And we have been receiving those day by day as time goes by. And there's a link to that comfort cart if anyone would like to purchase anything for our staff."

To donate: Click Here