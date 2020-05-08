Good Samaritan to require anyone entering its facilities to wear a mask

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Good Samaritan is requiring all people entering its facilities to wear masks starting Monday.

The policy applies to staff, patients, and visitors - regardless of symptoms.

This is at all Good Samaritan facilities, including physician network offices.

They say it is another step to help prevent the transmission of COVID-19. People who arrive without a mask will be given one for their visit.

Good Samaritan is still asking for cloth mask donations for patients. To learn more about helping, click here.