Good Samaritan to require anyone entering its facilities to wear a mask

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Good Samaritan is requiring all people entering its facilities to wear masks starting Monday.
The policy applies to staff, patients, and visitors - regardless of symptoms.
This is at all Good Samaritan facilities, including physician network offices.
They say it is another step to help prevent the transmission of COVID-19. People who arrive without a mask will be given one for their visit.
Good Samaritan is still asking for cloth mask donations for patients. To learn more about helping, click here.
