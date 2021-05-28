Good Samaritan starts up a Mobile Wellness Center

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - If you break a leg you go to the hospital. But what if you're depressed? Or just feeling off? Those questions are just some of the hurdles many of us face when taking care of our mental health.

Cameron Couch with Good Samaritan Hospital explains, "A big factor of people not being able to receive care is that they have transportation issues. So we're able to go out to our local towns and literally just let people walk on."

The Mobile Integrated Wellness Center hopes to bring that help directly to those who need it. Already it's having success.

Couch says, "They kind of drive by and they're like oh I wonder what this is. But usually, after the second time, people start walking a little closer to the mobile unit. People are like hey what do you guys do."

Walking in a case manager will find out what a person needs. That case manager can also provide therapy.

Couch says, "This is a place where you can do vitals and things like that"

A nurse practitioner is also on site. They can provide primary care at the back of the mobile unit.

Couch says, "You'll start finding us in places like the Vincennes farmers market. Also will be having a presence at the Knox County fair this year."

All to get the process started and get folks the help they need.

Couch says, "It starts with a simple conversation and just one question and it builds from there. We're just able to offer them, get them those connections that they need."

The hospital plans to include the Wellness Center's schedule on their Community Calendar