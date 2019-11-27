Clear

Good Samaritan opening internal medicine residency faculty practice

The new clinic will help train new doctors.

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Dr. Lee McKinley grew up and learned medicine in Bloomington Indiana. However, his roots are strong in Knox county.

McKinley says, "My father was born in Wheatland Indiana, which is a suburb, I guess, of Vincennes. My mother was born in Monroe City which is just a few miles away. So my roots are here in Knox county and after many years of practice I decided I wanted to do something back in Knox county."

McKinley spent most of his career teaching. He's taking that skill to the new internal medicine residency faculty practice.

McKinley says, "This part of Indiana is underserved as far as internal medicine. So what we're trying to do is to encourage young doctors to come here and learn and maybe some will stay and practice here in this community."

The new clinic will be headed by McKinley and Dr. Sabrina Rainey. It's geared to patients who do not have primary care doctors. Mckinley says he plans to address a larger issue in internal medicine.

McKinley explains, "The trend in the united states has been that the physicians have tended to refer their patients to specialists for almost everything that they do. To the point, that very little occurs in the internal medicine office."

The new clinic hopes to give those residents hands-on experience to fight that trend.

McKinley says, "These doctors are going to be trained to do as much as they can do comfortably for their patients as much as their patients want. And then refer patients if needed to a specialist."

All in hopes of keeping you healthy.

