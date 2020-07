VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes is looking to improve patient care with text updates.

Officials told us that patients now have the option to opt-in their family members to receive text messages.

These texts will update family members about the surgery process. The updates will come from the documentation that a nurse enters during surgery.

Good Samaritan is the first hospital in the area to offer this type of technology.