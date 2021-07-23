Good Samaritan joins list of health care systems with COVID-19 vaccine requirement

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Good Samaritan has announced it will require COVID-19 vaccinations as a condition of employment.

Pending Full FDA approval, Good Samaritan employees will be required to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by November 1. Good Samaritan says it's anticipated that full FDA approval will be granted for the Pfizer vaccine by the end of August. The timing would give unvaccinated employees two months to complete the vaccination process.

"Because of the overwhelming volume of data supporting the safety and efficacy of each of the vaccines, our administration strongly believes this requirement is the best decision to protect our patients and employees," said Good Samaritan in a social media post.

Good Samaritan says vaccine requirements are not new for its employees. Good Samaritan has required employees to be vaccinated against MMR, Varicella, and Pertussis. Since 2012, Good Samaritan has also required employees to receive the influenza vaccine every year.

Exemptions may be granted following the same process that is currently in place for other required vaccines.