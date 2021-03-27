Good Samaritan is easing restrictions for folks visiting patients

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Starting this Monday, Good Samaritan hospital will begin passive visitor screening. This is due to COVID-19 decreasing in their community. This means they will not screen visitors upon entrances or take their temperature. The hospital asks visitors to do their own screening before visiting.

Take the visitor screening assessment here to see if you are approved to visit a patient at Good Samaritan.

https://gshvin.formstack.com/forms/covid19_screening?fbclid=IwAR0HkCwM97GOr0TNFFNGtyjlhdfza6mr8cp9rLJmaon9xLfpMAswT0hJY6g