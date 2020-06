VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A new monument has been unveiled honoring a piece of Vincennes history.

Good Samaritan unveiled a monument honoring the location of LaSalle elementary school. The school was named after the French explorer. The school was closed in 1994. LaSalle Elementary was torn down in 2016 as part of the hospital's BEACON project.

The memorial is made out of the original masonry found on the building.