Good Samaritan hospital opens respiratory illness clinic

The clinic hopes to help isolate any potential COIVD-19 cases.

Posted: Mar 24, 2020 5:55 PM
Updated: Mar 24, 2020 5:56 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Respiratory Illness Clinic has replaced the convenient care located on Willow Street in Vincennes.

Patients drive up to begin the process. Medical staff comes out to cars to evaluate the patient's needs. They can then decide what the person needs to do.

If the situation is escalated, a patient is brought into the makeshift triage in the clinic's waiting room. There a pulmonologist can evaluate the patient.

The goal is to keep COVID-19 cases away from the general population at Good Samaritan.

As patients are screened at other facilities they will be sent to the new clinic if they show signs of COVID-19.

Residents who are seeking care normally found at the convenient care clinic have a new location. Those cases are being handled by the Medical Center of Vincennes on First Street.

Adam Thacker with Good Samaritan Hospital says, "Our job in the health care field is every life is precious and to make sure that we're doing everything we can to protect our community, protect our co-workers. So I couldn't tell you how many times I've made the plea for everyone to take this seriously."

The Respiratory Illness Clinic is open Monday through Friday from 9 am to 7 pm.
Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm.

