Good Samaritan gets national recognition

The hospital has received a gold seal accreditation from the Joint Commission.

Posted: Jul 29, 2019 6:43 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Heidi Hinkle has worked at Good Samaritan hospital for thirteen years. In that time she has been everything from bedside nurse to her current job as director of quality. In all her roles Hinkle has seen the process of being surveyed by the Joint Commission.

Hinkle says, "I'd say that being a bedside nurse is a little bit stressful. Because that's who they really want to talk to. So they're more concerned with talking to the people who are out getting the work done and who are interacting with the patients every day."

The hospital was surveyed in February. However, the Joint Commission does not tell organizations when they will show up.

Good Samaritan executive project director Wendy Mangin explains, "We felt like we were ready. You have to be survey ready all the time. And that's why they don't announce when they are coming. They don't want you to be fully prepared just for this day or this month."

The surprise visit means Joint Commission surveyors get a picture of the hospital on a normal day. The visit also gives the small community hospital a look at what other hospitals are doing nationally.

Mangin says, "They survey all over the country. So if they see something that maybe they've seen done differently elsewhere then they'll give us that idea. So it's a collaborative education process."

For Hinkle, the process has become something she looks forward to. A process that helps to push her and her staff towards the goal of better health care.

Hinkle says, "You're always wanting to just improve upon that and make it the safest place possible for your patients to come."

