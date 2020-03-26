Good Samaritan encourages tele-health usage during COVID-19 pandemic

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Good Samaritan unveiled telehealth through its convenient care last year. It was the hospital's plan to scale that program up in 2020. Thanks to COVID-19 that program is being put into overdrive.

Telehealth allows patients to get treated by a doctor through a webcam or their phone. With restrictions at area hospitals, telehealth is now a great source to limit in-person interaction.

If you're a patient of Good Samaritan here is how you can get checked out. All you have to do is go to gshvin.org. The main page has a link to my health live. Just click it, make an appointment, and you're ready to go.

Telehealth handles a lot of issues handled by convenient care. However Good Samaritan is currently working with providers to expand coverage.

Adam Thacker with Good Samaritan says, "You can also call our triage line...812-885-3331...and the nursing staff can help to get them on a schedule. And if they have an established primary care physician and they have an appointment the office will be reaching out to them. Or if they need an appointment they can reach out to the office."

To schedule an appointment: Click Here