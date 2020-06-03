Good Samaritan eases COVID-19 visitor restrictions

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Good Samaritan is loosening visitor restrictions at its facilities.

Visitors can accompany patients for appointments and inpatient medical care again.

The new guidelines went into effect on Wednesday.

Inpatient visitation restrictions are from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Patients and visitors will still need to be screened before entering the facilities.

Patients can have one designated visitor per day. Visitors must be 18-years-old or older.

All visitors must wear a mask at all times and practice social distancing.