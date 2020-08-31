Good Samaritan Hospital will use a newly purchased property as COVID-19 test site

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Good Samaritan Hospital grows larger with the purchase of a property.

After recent board approval, the hospital took ownership of a building at 300 North 1st Street in Vincennes.

It was previously known as the 1st Street Surgery Center. The property came with a price tag of $875,000.

Officials say the facility will be used as a COVID-19 testing site for Knox County. Officials say the site will open sometime in September.

As for the future of the building, the hospital says they are exploring several options.