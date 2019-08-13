Good Samaritan breaks ground on health education center

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Dr. Charles Hedde was chief medical officer at Good Samaritan Hospital. Just days before his passing his son says he had developed a saying to get him through.

Chuck Hedde says, "He said while he was dealing with his diagnosis was I just need to make today better than yesterday and tomorrow better than today. And when you think about it, it applies to a lot of different things in life."

One of the things that Dr. Hedde was working to make better was Good Samaritan's residency program. The late doctor was instrumental in making sure good samaritan became a teaching hospital.

Hedde explains, "He was very much looking forward to the opportunity to be part of the IU School of Medicine Evansville and the role that Good Samaritan here in Vincennes would play. He had the opportunity to be part of the faculty and teach some of today's young and upcoming doctors."

When completed the health education center will house over forty medical residents. Hospital leaders hope keeping students on campus during their residency will keep them for their careers.

Good Samaritan Foundation director Gary Hackney says, "In June psych residents arrived on campus, we have four of them right now. Next year we'll get another four psych plus eight to ten internal medicine residents."

Tuesday family and hospital leaders broke ground to get the 2.5 million dollar project going.

Hedde says, "It's something that we're very happy that we were able to be a part of. We're very honored that his name will be part of this facility."

Helping to make today better than yesterday...and tomorrow better than today.