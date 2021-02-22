Good Samaritan Saves Puppy

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Last week, during winter storm Uri, a Terre Haute resident, who asked to remain anonymous found a puppy laying in the snow.

The puppy was unresponsive and ice cold. The good Samaritan brought him to Ollies Canine Campus, and then to Heritage Animal Hospital. The puppy has been at the hospital ever since. The veterinarian says that when the puppy arrived he was in a coma, had hypothermia, and was unconscious.

The veterinarian also said that the puppy's condition is constant with that of animal abuse. If you know of a case where animal abuse is taking place, you can call animal control if you are within city limits and sheriff's office if you are outside of city limits.