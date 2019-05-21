Clear

Good Samaritan Medical Center of Vincennes is closed today

Staff is attempting to call patients who were scheduled today to reschedule their appointment.

Posted: May. 21, 2019 10:15 AM
Updated: May. 21, 2019 10:15 AM

Due to an unforeseen power outage the Good Samaritan Medical Center of Vincennes is closed today.

The outage has also caused phone service to the building to be down as well.

Staff is attempting to call patients who were scheduled today to reschedule their appointment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 52°
Robinson
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 50°
Indianapolis
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 52°
Casey
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 52°
Marshall
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 52°
Showers and storms on the way.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

AAA estimates nearly 43 million Americans plan to travel for Memorial Day weekend.

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Millions of Americans battle alcohol addiction

Image

Student Field Sculpture Wars June 1st Sullivan County Airport

Image

Scattered showers possible. Cloudy, breezy and cool. High: 66°

Image

THN Baseball

Image

North Vermillion softball

Image

THN Softball

Image

ISU Baseball

Image

THS Tennis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

'Glenn Homers' share stories of abuse while visiting old campus

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

"... I'm glad he hasn't been living a wonderful life someplace." Police close cold case surrounding the murder of ISU student in 1972

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois governor announces plan to legalize marijuana

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mastodon bones found in southern Indiana now at state museum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Explosion at Illinois silicone plant kills 1 and leaves 2 missing

${article.thumbnail.title}

Proposed graduated tax in Illinois inches forward

Image

Beekeepers prepare for summer

${article.thumbnail.title}

'Avengers: Endgame' shatters records with $1.2 billion opening

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana reaches milestone with 100 problem-solving courts