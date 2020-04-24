Good Samaritan Hospital to restart services that were on hold for COVID-19

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Hoosier hospitals are restarting some services that were placed on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Good Samaritan Hospital says it is reopening diagnostic testing, screening, and elective procedures.
This is in-line with the phased schedule from the governor's office this week.
The hospital's president and CEO says it is important to be flexible for patients needing non-emergent...non-coronavirus care.
Policies for no visitors, screenings at entrances, and alternative COVID-19 testing will remain in place.
Schedules will be limited and be reevaluated each week.
