Good Samaritan Hospital set to upgrade a piece of life-saving equipment

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A Knox County hospital says it will purchase a new life-saving piece of equipment.
On Thursday, Good Samaritan announced their plans to buy an Echo Vascular Ultrasound Machine.
The machine will be used in the Dayson Heart Center.
This purchase will upgrade a similar, but an older piece of equipment.
