Good Samaritan Hospital sees an increase in severity of non-COVID-19 patients

Doctors are seeing more patients with issues like heart attacks and strokes.

Posted: May 4, 2020 6:32 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In the last five to six weeks doctors at Good Samaritan Hospital have seen an increase in the severity of non-COVID-19 cases. This ranges from heart attacks to strokes to gall bladder problems.

News 10 had the chance to speak with Dr. Scott Stine. He's the chief medical officer for Good Samaritan physician network.

He says that most times people would be keeping on top of their medical problems. However, the shelter in place has kept some of those folks at home waiting it out.

Stine says there needs to be a balance between staying home and taking care of immediate health issues. Good Samaritan is beginning to address opening its doors to more folks in the coming weeks. Doctors are encouraging folks with chronic diseases to get in to see their doctors.

Stine says, "I think we've reached that point where we need to make sure that people realize that it's important to get back in and maintain your health and maintain your chronic medical problems so we're avoiding some of those unnecessary emergency department visits. And preventing some of those more severe illnesses."

