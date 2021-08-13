"We have patients that are waiting longer in the er to get a bed"; Good Samaritan Hospital sees spike in COVID-19 patients

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - COVID-19 is spiking all across the country. Hospitalizations are also spiking as many are getting the highly transmittable delta variant.

Adam Thacker with Good Samaritan Hospital says, "We've had calls this week from hospitals up to five hours away that were looking to transfer patients to Good Samaritan for care because they were in an ER and needed a hospital bed and couldn't find one."

That's a problem that Good Samaritan Hospital Chief Operating Officer Adam Thacker has not seen in his 17 years of work in the medical field. The problem is that Good Samaritan Hospital is experiencing its own spike in hospitalizations.

Thacker explains, "We're starting to see that path of some patients that are needing longer care, ICU level care. Unfortunately, we know then that leads to more ventilator needs, and unfortunately, there will be patients that can't recover."

Thacker says many medical units are starting their days with only one or two beds available.

Thacker says, "We have patients that are waiting longer in the ER to get a bed when they're needing to be admitted."

The hospital is working to expand its outpatient coverage. This includes expanding testing in efforts to catch the delta variant early.

Dr. Scott Stine with Good Samaritan Hospital says, "Early intervention and identifying that, not just for isolation purposes and quarantine purposes, but to identify who those patients are that would be good candidates for the monoclonal antibody therapy."

That helps to keep people with COVID-19 from becoming hospitalized. But folks with Good Samaritan Hospital say the best way to help them...is to get vaccinated.

Thacker explains, "If you want to do something to take the pressure off of the heroes that you recognized a year ago it's go get vaccinated, follow the safety measures and public health measures that are out there. Wear a mask."

