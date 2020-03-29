Good Samaritan Hospital reports COVID-19 cases in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – Good Samaritan Hospital in Knox County is reporting new COVID-19 cases. These are the first cases recorded in the county.
The hospital launched a new web page detailing the number of test completed, positive and negative cases, hospital calls and clinic visits.
According to the site, there are 2 positive COVID-19 cases in Knox County and 1 person tested positive at the hospital.
