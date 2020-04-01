Good Samaritan Hospital opens daycare for medical staff

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Good Samaritan Hospital has set up a daycare for medical staff.
Right now the YMCA of Vincennes is closed due to COVID-19. Good Samaritan has been allowed to use the facility as a daycare.
Many of those working in the hospital have young children who go to local schools that are closed. With limited options good samaritan CEO Rob McLin says this is the best option.
McLin says, “We're going to need access to patient-facing staff. And that patient-facing staff is going to be the reason we're going to make it through this surge. So to be able to have a place where their kids are going to be able to go and be cared for is really huge. So that we can get those employees in here and taking care of our community."
