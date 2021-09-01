Good Samaritan Hospital launches new podcast to help educate the public

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Good Samaritan Hospital is launching the "Good Samaritan Healthcast". The podcast is about three episodes deep already.

Good Samaritan covers covid-19 and the nursing shortage in two of those first episodes. These are big issues that the hospital is working educate the public on.

When the pandemic began, Good Samaritan Hospital launched a weekly live update on Facebook. The podcast is the next step in getting the information directly from the source to the community.

But not all information is covid-19 driven. The third episode covers wound care. Good Samaritan is also planning an episode to help educate people on insurance and payments.

Tiffany Conover with Good Samaritan Hospital says, "There are a lot of people who are maybe video shy. So this gives more people in our organization the opportunity to kind of get their messages out without having to be in front of a video camera, live."

To listen to the podcast: Click Here