Good Samaritan Hospital is looking for feedback.

They need volunteers for their patient and family engagement council.

It includes people who've been to Good Samaritan.

They can give feedback on their visit.

Volunteers also have a voice on how the facility works.

Right now there are at least two open positions on the council.

"That insight from these members of our patient and family engagement council really helps us in developing better processes to know exactly what our patients want," said Tiffany Conover with Good Samaritan Hospital.

If you'd like to volunteer you'd need to commit to one year on the council.