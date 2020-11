VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Good Samaritan wants to know how the pandemic has impacted the community.

That's why the health system is asking you to take a survey.

It will gauge participation, activities, health status, and level of concern. The survey will also evaluate how aware you are of the consequences of COVID-19.

They plan to take this information and put it towards potential education efforts.

If you fill out the survey, you'll be entered to win a gift certificate from a local business.

Click here to take the survey.