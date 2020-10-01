Good Samaritan Hospital handles surges of COVID-19 hospitalizations

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Thursday there were 10 people hospitalized with COVID-19 at Good Samaritan Hospital. Early in the pandemic, this news would have been cause for alarm. But these days hospital staff say they are ready.

Good Samaritan Hospital COO Adam Thacker says, "We have been able to maintain sufficient supplies to where, again knock on wood a little bit, but we have not had to divert patients to another facility because we didn't have the resources to care for them."

One key resource Good Samaritan depends on is the doctors and nurses who are treating patients. Since July 4th, the hospital has been seeing surges in hospitalizations.

Thacker says, "Our staff have stepped up. Have answered the call to that. Truly, you heard it early on about heroes and healthcare. And we see that every day and continue to see it."

The attention for those staff members now shifts to handling the virus on the upcoming flu season.

Thacker explains, "There's concern on a national level and certainly here on a local level as well as we are coming into that time where there is going to be this convergence of flu season and COVID population."

The hospital is encouraging everyone to get the flu vaccine. Good Samaritan is also setting up places where people can get tested for both the flu and COVID-19. All in hopes of keeping people healthy.