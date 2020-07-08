Good Samaritan Hospital continues to work to keep patients safe during pandemic

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The most recent restrictions at the hospital came out at the end of June. They limit one visitor per patient in the hospital at a time. Hospital leaders say it all comes down to a balancing act.

Adam Thacker with Good Samaritan Hospital says, "It boils down to basically doing a risk assessment of everybody who is in the facility. To make sure that we are making it as safe environment as possible but also being as respectful as possible that our patients need their family and friends and support system. It's an important piece of recovering."

Good Samaritan looks to the CDC and other area hospitals for guidance. They also talk with the local health department about current numbers. All to make sure those in the facility that are needing care stay safe.

Thacker says, "All of our employees every day attest to that they have checked their temperature and do not have symptoms or exposure risks consistent with COVID-19. So we're watching that side of it as well."

As the number of cases grows nationally, the hospital says it is staying vigilant on the hospital's capability to respond. An incident command team meets twice a week. The hospital is in constant contact with the health department about current positive cases in the county.

Thacker explains, "We continue to let the data really guide us in our decision making. And sometimes that is difficult because everybody wants to return to where we can say it is normal again."