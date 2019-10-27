Good Samaritan Hospital board approves updates to server infrastructure

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes is getting some new, needed upgrades to its computer server.

The hospital board approved a request to update the server infastructure.

That's as the current server and storage space have reached critical capacity levels.

The nearly $170,000 update will help provide four to five more years of storage space.

Hospital officials said storage space has become a concern over the last two years, and this upgrade will help continue to better serve patients.