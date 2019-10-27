VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes is getting some new, needed upgrades to its computer server.
The hospital board approved a request to update the server infastructure.
That's as the current server and storage space have reached critical capacity levels.
The nearly $170,000 update will help provide four to five more years of storage space.
Hospital officials said storage space has become a concern over the last two years, and this upgrade will help continue to better serve patients.
Related Content
- Good Samaritan Hospital board approves updates to server infrastructure
- Good Samaritan Hospital announces budget for 2018
- Good Samaritan receives Magnet recognition
- Good Samaritan launches telehealth services
- Good Samaritan gets national recognition
- Vincennes rotary donates check to good samaritan hospital
- Visitor restrictions are now in place at Good Samaritan Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital honored with Century Business Award
- Good Samaritan Hospital set to upgrade a piece of life-saving equipment
Scroll for more content...