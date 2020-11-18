Good Samaritan Hospital asks residents to fill out a COVID-19 survey

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Good Samaritan wants to know how the pandemic has affected the community. The health system is asking you to take a survey. It will gauge participation, activities, health status, and level of concern.

The survey will also evaluate how aware you are of the consequences of COIVID-19. They plan to take this information and put it towards potential education efforts.

Tiffany Conover with Good Samaritan explains, "Even maybe that means we need to be doing a better job with communicating how to do virtual visits so you don't have to come into the hospital but can still get your medical needs met."

Folks who fill out the survey will be entered to win a gift certificate from a local business.

To fill out the survey: Click Here