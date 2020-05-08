Good Samaritan Hospital Respiratory Therapists fighting COVID-19

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Treatment involves using a ventilator to help breathe for the patient. These ventilators also help to increase oxygen in the system.

News 10 had the chance to speak with Good Samaritan Hospital respiratory therapist Angela Wilson. She says these weeks fighting COVID-19 have been stressful for everyone.

Everyone in the COVID-19 unit is protected from head to toe to help prevent the spread of the virus. She says after work requires a complete wash down of any clothing that workers have worn. All to help protect their own families.

Wilson says each therapist dances between giving as much one on one time as possible but also limiting the amount of contact to help prevent the spread.

Wilson explains, "We are constantly in the rooms and it's hard because you have to put all your gear on before you go in. Even if someone needs immediate attention you have to protect yourself first. We're not always used to that, we're used to just running in if someone needs us and you have to take a minute to put all your gear on before you go in. So it's just stressful in different ways."