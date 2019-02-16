VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI)- Visitor restrictions are now in place at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes. Those restrictions went into place Thursday.
Health Officials are asking anyone under the age of 16 to avoid visiting the hospital.
That’s because they say children are vulnerable to the flu.
Officials ask that children wear a mask if they visit the hospital.
Good Samaritan says it is important to keep their patients and visitors safe and healthy.
