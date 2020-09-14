Good Samaritan Expands COVID-19 Testing at Convenient Care Clinic

Good Samaritan has increased COVID-19 testing at its Convenient Care Clinic location at 1813 Willow Street in Vincennes. Previously, the clinic was testing those with COVID-19 symptoms, those with a known exposure and others with a physician’s order, but thanks to a state grant the clinic will now be testing even those who have no symptoms or a physician’s order.

The Knox County Health Department, in cooperation with Good Samaritan and Vincennes University, secured a state grant to expand testing in Knox County.

“Our original plans were to open a new testing site on First Street, however, after much consideration, we decided it would be more feasible to just expand testing through our Convenient Care Clinic,” stated Adam Thacker, Chief Operation Officer at Good Samaritan. “By utilizing the Convenient Care Clinic, we can put more of the state funding toward testing supplies to be able to test more individuals in the community.”

Those who are needing a COVID-19 test, regardless of symptoms, can be tested at the Convenient Care Clinic. The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The clinic is operating on a park and call process. Patients visiting the clinic must call 812-885-8941 to check in and to receive further instruction for testing.