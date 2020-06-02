Good Samaritan Center receives $4 million grant

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Good Samaritan Center received a $4 million grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
The grant will allow the center to expand its services in several areas.
One way is through a mobile integrated care unit.
The mobile office will provide access to services for people living in remote, underserved communities.
The mobile unit will be staffed at all times by a registered nurse, mobile unit coordinator, and a community resource specialist.