Good Samaritan Auxiliary.makes donation to help improve patient care

VINCENNES, Ind (WTHI) - The Good Samaritan Auxiliary is improving patient care in Vincennes.
The group bought new hearing and screening equipment for the nursery and o-b unit.
That's along with two more devices that disinfect ultrasound equipment.
The donation came from fundraisers and gift-shop sales
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cook
|373008
|7802
|DuPage
|58048
|952
|Will
|49253
|723
|Lake
|45653
|757
|Kane
|39186
|569
|Winnebago
|22965
|339
|Madison
|19386
|360
|McHenry
|17802
|193
|St. Clair
|17609
|325
|Champaign
|13028
|81
|Sangamon
|12613
|168
|Peoria
|12282
|177
|McLean
|10810
|90
|Rock Island
|10423
|223
|Kankakee
|10234
|149
|Tazewell
|9400
|163
|Kendall
|7903
|68
|LaSalle
|7828
|202
|Macon
|7628
|160
|DeKalb
|6246
|68
|Adams
|5858
|69
|Vermilion
|5729
|82
|Williamson
|4789
|105
|Boone
|4777
|63
|Whiteside
|4519
|154
|Clinton
|4175
|77
|Coles
|4031
|69
|Ogle
|3780
|61
|Knox
|3751
|108
|Grundy
|3623
|38
|Effingham
|3616
|50
|Henry
|3461
|46
|Jackson
|3410
|50
|Marion
|3282
|96
|Stephenson
|3065
|53
|Randolph
|3021
|34
|Macoupin
|3019
|57
|Franklin
|2979
|43
|Livingston
|2907
|55
|Morgan
|2834
|74
|Monroe
|2821
|56
|Jefferson
|2656
|72
|Bureau
|2629
|65
|Woodford
|2551
|43
|Lee
|2550
|63
|Logan
|2524
|42
|Fayette
|2508
|46
|Christian
|2428
|57
|Iroquois
|2197
|45
|Fulton
|2084
|26
|McDonough
|1897
|46
|Perry
|1814
|46
|Jersey
|1784
|34
|Douglas
|1707
|24
|Lawrence
|1706
|24
|Shelby
|1701
|33
|Montgomery
|1638
|22
|Saline
|1563
|35
|Union
|1514
|30
|Crawford
|1463
|27
|Cass
|1426
|28
|Bond
|1420
|15
|Warren
|1406
|30
|Jo Daviess
|1335
|24
|Pike
|1275
|35
|Carroll
|1269
|29
|Edgar
|1256
|34
|Wayne
|1247
|39
|Hancock
|1209
|28
|Richland
|1196
|28
|Moultrie
|1172
|20
|Clay
|1140
|33
|Ford
|1123
|38
|Washington
|1085
|16
|Clark
|1076
|23
|Greene
|1065
|41
|Mercer
|1013
|23
|White
|1013
|19
|Piatt
|975
|6
|Wabash
|953
|10
|Mason
|925
|35
|Johnson
|919
|14
|Cumberland
|875
|23
|Jasper
|837
|14
|De Witt
|824
|23
|Massac
|819
|21
|Menard
|670
|6
|Marshall
|546
|8
|Hamilton
|532
|9
|Pulaski
|527
|2
|Schuyler
|509
|12
|Brown
|416
|9
|Stark
|414
|14
|Henderson
|371
|6
|Calhoun
|355
|1
|Edwards
|348
|6
|Alexander
|323
|5
|Putnam
|302
|0
|Scott
|292
|1
|Gallatin
|285
|4
|Unassigned
|274
|0
|Hardin
|198
|5
|Pope
|169
|1
|Out of IL
|19
|0
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Marion
|64549
|1040
|Lake
|37301
|556
|Allen
|25936
|429
|St. Joseph
|22954
|304
|Elkhart
|21795
|296
|Hamilton
|21363
|235
|Vanderburgh
|13880
|181
|Tippecanoe
|13710
|65
|Porter
|11729
|127
|Johnson
|10694
|208
|Hendricks
|10111
|192
|Vigo
|8641
|138
|Madison
|8054
|157
|Clark
|7522
|103
|Monroe
|7514
|82
|Delaware
|7045
|122
|LaPorte
|6770
|122
|Kosciusko
|6399
|64
|Howard
|5997
|102
|Bartholomew
|5021
|77
|Wayne
|4822
|128
|Warrick
|4662
|85
|Floyd
|4632
|86
|Hancock
|4575
|77
|Grant
|4495
|83
|Marshall
|4254
|66
|Dubois
|4001
|38
|Boone
|3963
|58
|Cass
|3934
|36
|Morgan
|3861
|69
|Noble
|3747
|53
|Henry
|3742
|48
|Jackson
|3505
|41
|Dearborn
|3435
|39
|Shelby
|3066
|69
|Clinton
|2943
|30
|Lawrence
|2898
|59
|Gibson
|2785
|49
|DeKalb
|2765
|50
|Knox
|2724
|35
|Montgomery
|2564
|42
|Miami
|2512
|24
|Adams
|2462
|30
|Wabash
|2457
|37
|Steuben
|2347
|18
|Harrison
|2319
|29
|Jasper
|2265
|26
|Ripley
|2237
|37
|Whitley
|2236
|17
|Putnam
|2217
|34
|Huntington
|2173
|27
|Daviess
|2122
|63
|White
|2088
|25
|Fayette
|2012
|42
|Decatur
|1941
|62
|Jefferson
|1930
|27
|LaGrange
|1919
|44
|Wells
|1805
|45
|Scott
|1760
|34
|Clay
|1739
|30
|Randolph
|1739
|32
|Greene
|1716
|55
|Posey
|1693
|26
|Jennings
|1577
|27
|Sullivan
|1522
|22
|Starke
|1442
|34
|Jay
|1438
|20
|Fountain
|1362
|20
|Spencer
|1287
|10
|Fulton
|1280
|23
|Washington
|1277
|12
|Carroll
|1185
|14
|Owen
|1156
|22
|Vermillion
|1098
|24
|Perry
|1092
|21
|Parke
|1088
|7
|Franklin
|1082
|28
|Orange
|1081
|29
|Rush
|1017
|10
|Tipton
|967
|29
|Blackford
|822
|21
|Pike
|816
|23
|Newton
|789
|18
|Pulaski
|758
|29
|Benton
|694
|6
|Brown
|617
|8
|Crawford
|533
|7
|Martin
|517
|11
|Warren
|459
|7
|Switzerland
|436
|5
|Union
|429
|2
|Ohio
|351
|7
|Unassigned
|0
|337