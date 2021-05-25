Good Sam in Vincennes stresses the importance of mental health

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes is emphasizing the importance of mental health.

The Samaritan Center is the Regional Community Mental Health Center. This mobile center provides a wide array of services, including a mobile integrated wellness center.

This mobile center helps those that may have transportation and internet issues.

It visits rural communities.

In our area, they reach out to residents in Knox, Daviess, and Martin Counties.

To learn more, you can call them at 800-824-7907.