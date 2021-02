VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes updated its visitor policy.

As of Monday, February 22, the hospital says OB patients can have one designated visitor.

Pediatric patients can have two visitors at all times.

For other inpatients services, one visitor will be allowed per day.

Visiting hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can't change visitors throughout the day.

Visitors must be screened and wear a mask at all times.