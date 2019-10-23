Good Housekeeping Magazine announces its 'Best Toy' award winner ahead of the holidays

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The holidays are fast approaching, and just in time for shopping Good Housekeeping Magazine has announced the winners if its best toy awards.

An expert panel of young researchers had the chance for a day of work...that was more like play.

Good Housekeeping has a team of junior experts who test hundreds of toys.

Some of the things making the list...a singing Mr. Potato Head - with moving lips, a Crayola Spin and Spiral Art Station, and a mini-robot that teaches kids to code.

Take a look at the full list of the hot toys right here.