Good Friday in the Wabash Valley

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Several churches held special 'Good Friday' services.

Good Friday marks the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ in the Christian faith.

In Vincennes, churches came together for the 'Way of the Cross.'

The weather forced people to be inside, instead of walking blocks in the city.

This kind of event is a devotional prayer following Jesus' journey from condemnation to his burial.

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods also observed Good Friday.

Way of the Cross for Justice happened Friday morning.

People took part in stations to pray, meditate, and reflect.

They united Jesus' path with the struggles of justice society faces now.

The Sisters also had a freewill offering to support environmental and social justice efforts in the area.