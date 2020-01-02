Clear

Golf carts and UTVs now allowed on Olney streets

Drivers of the vehicles will be restricted from some roadways in city limits.

Posted: Jan 2, 2020 6:33 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - You won't see them on the roads for a few more weeks. But before long golf carts and UTV's will be hitting the road.

Olney mayor Mark Lambird says, "If everything goes smoothly I mean I think this is a pretty good thing for Olney."

The topic was brought up to the city a few months ago. Residents want an easier way to zip around town.

The new law lays out regulations for those carts.

Lambird says, "The police department here in Olney will be doing the inspections. So you will go to them first. They will fill out an inspection sheet. They will make sure that you meet those minimum requirements which is going to include headlights, tail lights, brake lights. It has to have a steering wheel. It can't have handlebars."

Once approved by police there are regulations on where drivers can't drive. UTVs aren't allowed on state roads like Route 130 and US 50. Golf carts aren't allowed on state roads as well as busy roads in town like Main and East streets.

Lambird explains, "Simply because they will not keep up with faster traffic and they could impede those higher traffic streets."

The city hopes this also lowers the risk of traffic accidents.

Lambird says, "For myself, I have only heard positives. And I have had several people that had asked for this beforehand and were very excited about having it happen."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 44°
Indianapolis
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 42°
Rockville
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Few Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 43°
Scattered Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hale commits to ISU

Image

Hey Kevin with Jordan's dad

Image

UTV and golf carts in Olney

Image

Say hello to Terre Haute's first baby born this decade

Image

Vigo County Parks Department releases a rough draft of its master plan

Image

How does legal pot in Illinois impact Indiana?

Image

January Outlook

Image

Crews start work on new Vigo County Jail property

Image

Remembering a community hero

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans