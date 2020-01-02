Golf carts and UTVs now allowed on Olney streets

OLNEY, Ill. (WTHI) - You won't see them on the roads for a few more weeks. But before long golf carts and UTV's will be hitting the road.

Olney mayor Mark Lambird says, "If everything goes smoothly I mean I think this is a pretty good thing for Olney."

The topic was brought up to the city a few months ago. Residents want an easier way to zip around town.

The new law lays out regulations for those carts.

Lambird says, "The police department here in Olney will be doing the inspections. So you will go to them first. They will fill out an inspection sheet. They will make sure that you meet those minimum requirements which is going to include headlights, tail lights, brake lights. It has to have a steering wheel. It can't have handlebars."

Once approved by police there are regulations on where drivers can't drive. UTVs aren't allowed on state roads like Route 130 and US 50. Golf carts aren't allowed on state roads as well as busy roads in town like Main and East streets.

Lambird explains, "Simply because they will not keep up with faster traffic and they could impede those higher traffic streets."

The city hopes this also lowers the risk of traffic accidents.

Lambird says, "For myself, I have only heard positives. And I have had several people that had asked for this beforehand and were very excited about having it happen."