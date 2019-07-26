Golf benefit set to help local children

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - An afternoon on the golf course will help Vigo County students in the year ahead.
The Vigo County Education Foundation hosted its 'Fore the Kids Golf Scramble' on Friday.
Money from the event helps the organization's programs.
This includes classroom grants, academic teams, field trips, and more.
144 people took part in the event.
